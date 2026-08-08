Manisha Koirala reflects on her cherished character Rajeshwari as '1942: A Love Story' is set for a restored re-release in cinemas on August 21, 2026. The film, also starring Anil Kapoor, is celebrated for its story and R.D. Burman's music.

Actor Manisha Koirala reflected on one of her most cherished characters - Rajeshwari from '1942: A Love Story'. Koirala shared rare pictures of her character and wrote, "Rajeshwari changed my life in so many ways. Every time I revisit #1942ALoveStory, I'm reminded of the love it continues to receive from all of you. So happy it's returning to cinemas, beautifully restored for a whole new generation. Back in cinemas from 21st August 2026." View this post on Instagram

Earlier this week, NH Studioz announced that the film, which stars Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, will return to cinema halls on August 21, 2026.

Originally released in 1994, '1942: A Love Story' remains one of Hindi cinema's most beloved romantic dramas. Featuring stellar performances by Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and many other notable actors, the film continues to hold a special place in Indian cinema.

Restoration and Remastering

The restoration has been undertaken in collaboration with L'Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, one of the world's leading film restoration facilities & Prasad Film Labs, India. The painstaking restoration enhances the film's visual richness while preserving its original cinematic intent, complemented by a newly remastered Dolby 5.1 surround sound mix.

R.D. Burman's Unforgettable Soundtrack

The film also celebrates the enduring musical legacy of R.D. Burman, whose final completed soundtrack remains one of the most cherished albums in Hindi cinema. Songs such as Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, Kuch Na Kaho, Rim Jhim Rim Jhim and Rooth Na Jana continue to resonate across generations.

Reflecting on a Classic

Anil Kapoor also shared a string of rare BTS moments captured during the film's shooting. The pictures show Kapoor alongside his co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher, among others.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '1942: A Love Story' showcased the love story of Naren Singh (Anil Kapoor) and Rajjo Pathak (Manisha Koirala) against the backdrop of social and political unrest amid India's revolutionary movement in the 1940s.

While Anil Kapoor as Naren Singh played the role of an apolitical son of a British colonial employee, Manisha Koirala as Rajjo Pathak was cast as the daughter of a freedom fighter. Besides the actors' performance, the film is still being remembered for its songs such as 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga'. (ANI)