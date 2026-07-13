Actor Zoey Deutch calls sharing the screen with Jennifer Aniston in the new comedy 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass' one of her career's defining experiences, describing it as 'surreal,' 'inspiring,' and one of the coolest moments of her life.

'One of the most surreal moments of my life'

Actor Zoey Deutch has described sharing the screen with Jennifer Aniston in the new comedy 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass' as one of the defining experiences of her career, calling it "one of the most surreal moments of my life." Speaking to People magazine, Deutch reflected on working alongside the former Friends star and praised Aniston's talent and presence on set. "That was incredibly surreal for me," Deutch said, adding, "I have met this person and I've spoken to them a couple times, and they're incredibly warm and lovely and funny, but working with them was absolutely one of the most surreal moments of my life and inspiring too."

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She added, "It's like when you just see someone who's the greatest of all time doing it, you're like, 'Godda--it.'"

Deutch also admitted she found it difficult to stay focused while filming scenes with Aniston because she was captivated by the veteran actor's performances. "Every take was just so brilliant and I was probably the worst actor in the world because I was more of an audience than a participant," she said, adding, "I couldn't help myself. It was definitely one of the coolest moments of my life."

About 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass'

In 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass', Deutch plays Gail Daughtry, a cheerful hairdresser from Kansas engaged to Tom, played by Michael Cassidy. The story takes an unexpected turn when Jennifer Aniston, appearing as herself, visits the town for a cookbook signing. Gail discovers Tom having sex with Aniston after he assumes it is acceptable because Aniston is his "celebrity sex pass", the one famous person he believed he was allowed to sleep with following a casual conversation with his fiancee. Shocked by the discovery, Gail decides to balance the scales before their wedding by setting out to find her own celebrity sex pass, Jon Hamm. The film follows her on what Deutch describes as a wildly comedic, R-rated adventure inspired by the spirit of The Wizard of Oz.

Praise for Director David Wain

Deutch also spoke highly of director David Wain, who co-wrote the film with Ken Marino. "I had a blast," she said about making the movie. "I have been a fan of David's work for so long, I just was like, no one else could write this. No one else could make this. It's so singular and so specific to him," she said.

Praising Wain's directing style, Deutch added, "And he's the kind of director where he's like, 'Do this,' and you don't question it because it might not make sense to you in the moment, but you trust him because he has such a unique world and vision."

Other Projects and Release

In addition to 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass', Deutch also stars in the Netflix romantic comedy 'Voicemails for Isabelle' and the animated feature 'Minions & Monsters'.

'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass' is currently playing in theatres. (ANI)