Five Delhi government school girls have been selected to attend a prestigious Space Science Workshop at the US Space and Rocket Center after excelling in a competitive STEM selection process.

Five students from Delhi government schools have earned a prestigious opportunity to attend a space science workshop at the US Space and Rocket Center in Alabama after excelling in a highly competitive STEM selection process. The programme aims to inspire young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), while giving them global exposure to space education.

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Five Students Selected for Prestigious US Programme

Five girls from Delhi government schools have been selected to participate in a renowned Space Science Workshop at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. They were shortlisted after outperforming more than 400 applicants from schools across the national capital through a rigorous selection process focused on STEM aptitude and leadership skills.

Global Exposure to Space Science

The selected students will undergo hands-on training in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through interactive workshops, simulated space missions, rocket-building activities, and team-based problem-solving exercises. The programme is designed to nurture scientific curiosity and encourage students to consider careers in space research and advanced technology.

CM Rekha Gupta Congratulates Students

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated the students and presented them with their travel documents for the US visit. She described their achievement as a proud moment for Delhi and highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening STEM education, particularly for girls from government schools.

Boost to STEM Education

The initiative reflects Delhi's growing emphasis on science education and global learning opportunities. By participating in internationally recognised programmes, students gain practical knowledge, confidence, and exposure that can inspire future careers in aerospace, engineering, and scientific research.