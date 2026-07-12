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Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Celebs With Ultra-Luxurious Private Jets
Here are the names of a few Bollywood celebs who own ultra-luxurious private jets and live a swanky lifestyle. Keep scrolling to know more!
A luxe flight to dreams!
Bollywood actors who are at the top of their games not only live a fancy lifestyle but also keep minting money with back-to-back releases. Today, we bring you the list of a few actors who own ultra-luxurious private jets that will make you go WOW!
Shah Rukh Khan
According to reports, King Khan reportedly flies in a Gulfstream G550, which is valued between Rs 350 crore and Rs 500 crore.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra reportedly shares a Hawker 800 six-seater jet with her husband Nick Jonas. She uses it to travel between Los Angeles and India for her projects and work trips.
Amitabh Bachchan
Big B owns a Bombardier Challenger 300 private jet. The 10-seater jet is estimated to be worth around Rs 260 crore to Rs 350 crore.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan reportedly uses a high-end private jet for his holidays, global brand events, and cross-country reality TV shoots or personal trips.
Saif Ali Khan
Thanks to his Royal lineage, Saif has reportedly custom-designed his own private aircraft in 2010 to cater to family vacations and film promotions
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