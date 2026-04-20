KL Rahul celebrated his 34th birthday with wife Athiya Shetty, sharing pictures from the intimate occasion. Athiya also posted a heartfelt tribute. On the field, Rahul scored a match-winning half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Cricketer KL Rahul has offered a glimpse into his intimate birthday celebrations, accompanied by his wife, actor Athiya Shetty. Taking to his Instagram, KL Rahul shared pictures from what appeared to be a restaurant, cutting his birthday cake. Athiya could be seen cosying up beside her husband, offering an adorable glimpse of their bond. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul) "Thank you everyone for the love. Grateful for everything," the cricketer wrote.

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Athiya Shetty's Heartfelt Birthday Post

Earlier on Saturday, Athiya Shetty marked her husband, KL Rahul's 34th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, offering fans a rare glimpse into their personal life through a series of intimate and previously unseen photographs.

In her post, Athiya referred to Rahul as "my person" and expressed her affection with the caption, "Happy birthday my person, love you so much." The carousel of images traced their journey together, featuring moments from their wedding, holidays, and their new phase as parents. Among the highlights was a tender photograph from their wedding ceremony, showing Athiya embracing Rahul. Another black-and-white image, seemingly from a holiday, captured a quieter, candid moment between the couple. One of the most touching slides featured Rahul's hand placed beside their daughter's tiny feet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

KL Rahul's Stellar IPL Performance

Meanwhile, KL Rahul continued his fine run against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a match-winning half-century against the defending champions at Bengaluru on Saturday. Rahul smashed 57 in 34 balls, with six fours and two sixes, with a strike rate of 167.65.

Record Against RCB

The Bengaluru-born batter holds an incredible record against RCB, scoring 839 runs in 18 innings at an average of 69.91 and a strike rate of 145.65, with a century and five fifties and a best score of 132*. His batting average against RCB is the best by a batter against an opposition in IPL history (among players with a maximum of 500 runs), next to his own average of 65.1 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), against whom he has made 977 runs.

Tournament Statistics

In five innings, this tournament, KL has scored 168 runs at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 168.00, with two fifties and a best score of 92. (ANI)