First concept art for 'Avengers: Doomsday' reveals Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom mask and the return of X-Men. Shared by former Marvel director Andy Park, the art also teases Loki and confirms a massive ensemble cast for the upcoming blockbuster.

First 'Avengers: Doomsday' Concept Art Revealed

The first official concept art from Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Doomsday' has revealed a clear look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom mask while also showcasing the return of several fan-favourite X-Men characters ahead of the film's release.

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As per Variety, the artwork was shared on X by former Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park on July 11. Park described the illustration as the final film project he led during his tenure at the studio and said it offers the first look at several characters featured in the upcoming blockbuster. "AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - the final full film I had the honor of leading as Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios. This illustration commemorates that journey & reveals the characters & their looks for the first time. #AvengersDoomsday," Park wrote on X. AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - the final full film I had the honor of leading as Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios. This illustration commemorates that journey & reveals the characters & their looks for the first time. #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/87l95XZZ7d — Andy Park (@andyparkart) July 11, 2026

Doctor Doom and X-Men Take Center Stage

The concept art prominently features Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, providing the clearest view yet of the character's distinctive mask. It also includes the first promotional looks at returning X-Men characters, including Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), Beast (Kelsey Grammer) and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), all of whom had not previously appeared in official promotional material. A mysterious image of Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, is positioned at the centre of the artwork, adding another notable visual element to the ensemble illustration.

Andy Park Reflects on Marvel Journey

Park also reflected on the end of his journey with Marvel Studios following Disney's layoffs in April. Announcing his departure on X, he wrote, "Marvel Studios Visual Development: 2010-2026. End of an era. I was there at the start of a team that broke the mold. 16 years, 40+ films, and 15 films led as Director of Visual Development, I couldn't be prouder of the history we made."

An Ambitious Ensemble Cast

'Avengers: Doomsday' is shaping up to be one of Marvel Studios' most ambitious productions, featuring an extensive ensemble cast. Alongside Robert Downey Jr., the film includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright and several other Marvel franchise stars. (ANI)