Priyanka Chopra made heads turn at the Varanasi title launch, looking breathtaking in a white lehenga with a golden border. Her elegant look after a long break has already become a trending style.
Priyanka Chopra’s Iconic Journey
There’s hardly anything left to say about Priyanka Chopra. After winning Miss India and Miss World, she went on to rule Bollywood with her powerful performances. Today, she stands as a global icon across film, fashion, and entertainment.
Priyanka’s Remarkable Journey Begins
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who began her film journey in 2002 with the Tamil movie Thamizhan, went on to rule the industry for over a decade, delivering hit films and winning hearts with her versatility.
Rise to Bollywood Stardom
After her Tamil debut, Priyanka Chopra entered Bollywood and quickly became a star. She has acted in more than 25 Hindi films and won numerous awards throughout her career.
Global Fame & Return to Telugu Cinema
Actress Priyanka Chopra has won National Awards and built a massive global fan base. Now, the actress has once again appeared in a Telugu film, marking her return to the industry.
Hollywood Success & Personal Milestones A
Actress Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in 2018. Following her wedding, she starred in Hollywood films, further spreading India’s fame and making her mark on the global entertainment stage.
Royal Wedding in Jodhpur
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Their lavish wedding featured two grand ceremonies celebrating both their cultures.
Dual Ceremony Celebration
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their union with two ceremonies: a Western Christian wedding where Priyanka wore a Ralph Lauren dress, and a traditional Hindu ceremony in a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga.
Stunning at 'Varanasi' Launch
Currently, Priyanka Chopra is in the spotlight for starring in SS Rajamouli’s film Varanasi. She captivated everyone with her stunning look at the movie’s title launch event in Hyderabad.
Back in Indian Cinema in Style
Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a white lehenga with a golden border at the Varanasi title launch. After a long break, she’s back in Indian cinema, and her outfit has quickly become a trendsetter.