Nick Jonas couldn't stop admiring wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, sharing photos of her in a white saree from a Hyderabad event. He called her 'breathtaking' and 'My Desi girl'. The event was for the unveiling of SS Rajamouli's new film 'Varanasi'.

Singer-actor Nick Jonas just can't stop admiring his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram that highlighted her stunning appearance in traditional attire.

Nick Jonas' 'Breathtaking' Tribute

Taking to his Instagram stories. Nick shared a string of pictures of his wife and expressed his astonishment over her beauty.

The photographs were from Priyanka's recent appearance at the 'GlobeTrotter' event in Hyderabad, where she wore a stunning white saree. The event also saw filmmaker SS Rajamouli officially unveiling the title of his upcoming film along with a teaser. The film, Varanasi, stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role of "Rudhra."

In one of the posts, Nick shared pictures of Priyanka in a white saree and commented, "Just wow" and "Breathtaking." With another snap capturing Priyanka's traditional hairstyle and intricate designs on her outfit, the singer gave a shoutout, calling her "My Desi girl."

Nick Jonas extended his best wishes to the entire team of 'Varanasi' and added, "Congrats to the whole team. This film is sure to be incredible."

'Varanasi' Unveiled at Grand Hyderabad Event

Earlier on Sunday, PeeCee took to her Instagram account to share a short teaser clip, giving fans a tiny glimpse of Rajamouli's upcoming film, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka herself, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The film's title was officially announced at the grand GlobeTrotter event, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The teaser was also shown on a huge screen, giving fans their first look at Mahesh Babu. Priyanka posted the teaser online, hinting that it's "just a glimpse, yet so much more." The teaser shows Mahesh Babu's character holding a trishul, covered in blood, while riding a bull.

Priyanka Turns Heads at 'GlobeTrotter' Event

Priyanka also made sure to turn heads at the event, which took place on Saturday. For the occasion, she chose an elegant lehenga-saree, paired with a statement necklace, maang tikka, bracelets, and a waist belt that gave her outfit a defined silhouette. The Barfi actress was also seen greeting fans with a "Namaste" and waving at the crowd, who cheered for her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Film Details and Release

In the film, Priyanka Chopra will play Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray Kumbha. Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027. (ANI)