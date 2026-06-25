In a recent conversation, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about working in Hollywood, how her priorities have changed after becoming a family woman, what she wants to achieve as an actor, and much more. Keep scrolling to know!

Priyanka Chopra and global dominance go hand-in-hand, and there's no denying that. She is one of the rarest talents in Bollywood and leaves no stone unturned in making millions of hearts beat with her undying starry aura and impeccable acting skills. It was quite brave of Priyanka to leave her successful career in Bollywood behind and take up the western route to try her luck in Hollywood.

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She started from scratch. From auditioning to facing rejections. She took her time but proved her worth. Somehow, going to Hollywood also turned out blissful for her personal life. She met Nick Jonas there, and they are now a happy family of three. Needless to say, sometimes taking risks is important, and Priyanka is a true example of that.

Priyanka On Her Career In Bollywood/Hollywood

Now, talking about her creative choices and how she feels she is yet to replicate her Bollywood legacy in Hollywood, she spoke at the Cannes Lions conference. She said, “I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres. Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much.” She has worked with many noted filmmakers and writer in India but in Hollywood she is following the idea of, “figuring out how, in (her) English-language work.” So she can bring, “kind of variety to my characters that I have been able to do in India.”

Priyanka On Her Mom Life

She also opined about her personal life and how things change drastically after being a mother. “Your priorities really change. I don’t just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore. I don’t do five films a year. I don’t travel the way I used to. I’m really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with… I’m navigating working-mom life. I have so much more respect for my mother now,” she added.

On The Work Front

Priyanka is all set to meet her fans in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi.