If you have still not understood the frenzy behind Indie Navarrette Michael Johnston's psychological thriller, Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, then you need to know where to watch the film online (at your own risk). Keep scrolling to know more!

No no no no, (yes, you can do that!) Watch Indie Navarrette, Michael Johnston's psychological thriller, Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, online. The film has roared at the box office and how. This small-budget independent film changed the entire narrative of women-centric horror cinema while putting a great script and storyline on the map. Fans are already in love with the film. Ever Curry was amazed at the amazing response the film registered with Indian audiences.

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Obsession OTT Release

Well, if you missed out on this horror scoop in theatres, then worry not. We bring you all the information about when and where to watch this almost romantic thriller. Yes, you read that right. Obsession will be available for digital purchase and rental starting June 30. It will stream on dgital storefronts like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, reportedly with rental and purchase options. There's no official confirmation yet as per according to Movieweb. The movie might also land on Peacock.

Obsessions's Box Office Performance

The film has turned out to be the highest-grossing movie ever to be picked up at a film festival. The film beat The Blair Witch Project's reported final gross of $248.6M, according to Deadline. The film starring Indie and Michael saw its fourth consecutive weekend (out of five), besting its opening frame ($17.1M). The film even turned out to be the global cume of Blumhouse and Universal’s Oscar-winning Get Out, which registered at $259.9M.

About The Movie

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Obsession, featuring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in lead roles, is the first movie since E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) to record box office gains in both its second and third weekends.