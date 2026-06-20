Priyanka Chopra has reportedly confirmed that she will soon be seen in a project with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. Here's what the desi girl told the media that has made us all super excited. Keep scrolling to know more!

When we talk about Global dominance, we talk about Priyanka Chopra! The desi girl has gone international, and we love it for her. From making her starry presence felt in massy Hollywood movies and series to getting back into Hindi cinema with her upcoming film Varanasi, made by SS Rajamouli. She is a star in a trust sense, and we cannot deny that!

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Well, the actress enjoys an active presence even on social media. Offering a glimpse of her personal life with her husband and baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Her Instagram account is a one-stop destination to get a glimpse into her life. Apart from that, she is not catching a break when it comes to work. Now, she has confirmed working with the legend, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

Priyanka On Working With Angelina Jolie

Yes, you read that right. Speaking to Fortune India, Priyanka confirmed that she will be working with Angelina Jolie. However, she did not spill more details about this creative collaboration. Now it is not known if she will work with her on a film, an AD campaign, or some other creative collaboration. She also stated that she finds Jolie very inspiring, along with Salma Hayak and Penelope Cruz.

Priyanka Opens Up On Varanasi

Talking about Varanasi, Priyanka is super excited to meet her Indian audience in a brand new avatar. The film is made on a massive budget of Rs 1200-Rs 1400 crore. It has been shot around Georgia, Antarctica, Africa, and Hyderabad. Speaking more about the film, she said, "What we are trying to do is something so ambitious and on a scale not seen for a very long time. I am very privileged and excited not just for India but also the world, because this will be a massive global release and people will be exposed to what we have been working on for the past three years.”