Production designer Umang Kumar discusses the prison-inspired set for Netflix's 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa', describing it as a modern lock-up designed for psychological impact, not a grim, dirty jail, to fit the 'truth or punishment' theme.

As anticipation builds around Netflix's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa', production designer Umang Kumar has opened up about the creative vision behind the show's distinctive prison-inspired set, describing it as a modern lock-up designed to immerse contestants in an environment where "truth or punishment" drives the experience.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Modern Prison Concept

In an interview with ANI, Umang explained that the set was conceived as a contemporary jail rather than a grim, dirty prison. "Basically, everyone is scared of jails and they should be, but this is a modern type of jail. Obviously, it's in an undisclosed area and you can't tell where it is on the map. And it's not that we wanted to show grunge and dirtiness, it's not like that," he said.

According to Umang, the design balances functionality and psychological impact, with spaces tailored to the contestants while retaining the restrictive feel of a lock-up. "If we keep someone in a confined space, how will it look? And that's a jail, it's a lock-up. And obviously, when different contestants come here, we designed the jail and lock-up according to their individuality. Obviously, it's a modern style," he added.

Authentic Yet Contemporary Aesthetics

Umang said elements such as grey stone textures, steel structures and brickwork were incorporated to create an authentic prison atmosphere, while keeping the visual aesthetic contemporary. "Obviously, truth or punishment is a theme of this. We have designed it in such a way that we have given convenience, but not that much," Umang said, explaining how contestants are expected to gradually feel the pressure of confinement.

Contrasting Spaces: Inmates vs. Jailers

Highlighting specific design choices, Umang pointed to the contrast between the inmates' areas and the jailers' zone. While the contestants live in compact cells, the jailers occupy a more luxurious space featuring leather and wood finishes. "Here, if you look at the jailer, he has a swanky look. That's why there is leather, wood. This is their private place, where they are going to see everyone through this TV. So, this is a different zone," he said.

The set also incorporates elevated surveillance points and large industrial-style fans to enhance the atmosphere. "The jailers are going up, so everyone is keeping an eye on them. So, we have made it double the height," Umang explained.

Gameplay and Set Interaction

He further revealed that access to comforts within the show is linked to gameplay, with contestants earning privileges through performance. "If you have done something good, if you score points, then you can go to different areas. That is actually a creative call. Gradually, you will understand, whether you will be punished on a day-to-day basis, or who will get a sofa after resting well, where will you come out of the cell, whether you will get a blanket or not. That is all gameplay," he said.

The Designer's Philosophy

Umang also shared his approach to designing sets, saying he considers the perspectives of the director, contestant and audience before finalising any concept. "Whenever I make a set, which I have been making for so many years, I feel that if I am there, then what would I feel like?" he said, adding that audience engagement remains a key factor in his creative process.

A Brand New Format for Netflix

Calling 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' a completely fresh format, Umang stressed that the Netflix series is not a continuation of any previous version of the show. "This is a completely new show. It has nothing to do with the previous themes. It's not 2.0, nothing. It is a new, brand new show for today's generation on Netflix," he said.

Meet the Cast and Crew

The makers recently unveiled the first three contestants of the reality show during a press conference in Mumbai. Veteran television actor Ram Kapoor, television star Shivangi Joshi and actor Pamala Serena were introduced as inmates.

The show will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh, who will serve as the jailers.

Created by Ektaa Kapoor, 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as executive producer. According to the show's format, 14 inmates will compete over six weeks, earning necessities and privileges through tasks while navigating a game where "truth" is the most powerful currency. The reality series is set to stream exclusively on Netflix. (ANI)