Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra at F1 Grand Prix: Actress poses with Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell, Chris Hemsworth and others

    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra attended the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, and was seen talking with Orlando Bloom. She also posed with Will.i.am, Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell and others in a group picture.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra's dress sense is impeccable, and she steals the show on every occasion. She recently visited the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and photos and videos from the occasion have surfaced on social media.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She was spotted speaking with Orlando Bloom and posing in a group photo with Will.i.am, Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell, and others.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Social media images and videos show Priyanka Chopra wearing a body-hugging pink and black sleeveless maxi dress with matching tights.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her wavy hair was left open, and her makeup was simple, with a splash of pink lip colour. She accessorised with little hoop earrings and a silver bracelet and wore her ensemble with black boots.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra was spotted hugging and greeting Hollywood star Orlando Bloom at the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. Priyanka is also seen standing with Will.i.am, Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell, Jason Statham, Liam Hemsworth, and many more in a group photo from the event.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood rom-com Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State.

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is seen in the grid ahead of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit 

    article_image8

    Getty Photos

    British supermodel Naomi Campbell seen during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 26, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

    article_image9

    Getty Photos

    Patrice Evra on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 26, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Albert Kabo Lepcha from West Bengal wins grand finale ATG

    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Albert Kabo Lepcha from West Bengal wins grand finale

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more

    Sunny Deol faces backlash for laughing at late Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral - WATCH ATG

    Sunny Deol faces backlash for laughing at late Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral - WATCH

    Karnataka: Buffaloes featured in 'Kantara' film win top spot at Namma Kambala, spark joyous finale vkp

    Karnataka: Buffaloes featured in 'Kantara' film win top spot at Namma Kambala, spark joyous finale

    Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she returns post her big Emmy win - WATCH ATG

    Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she returns post her big Emmy win - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Albert Kabo Lepcha from West Bengal wins grand finale ATG

    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Albert Kabo Lepcha from West Bengal wins grand finale

    Karnataka: Concerns raised over toll collection for UDID holders on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Karnataka: Concerns raised over toll collection for UDID holders on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more

    Khalistanis heckle Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu during Gurpurab celebrations

    Khalistanis heckle Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu during Gurpurab celebrations in US (WATCH)

    Max Verstappen presented with the Indian jersey by Shreyas Iyer in Abu Dhabi osf

    Max Verstappen presented with the Indian jersey by Shreyas Iyer in Abu Dhabi

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon