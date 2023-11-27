Priyanka Chopra at F1 Grand Prix: Actress poses with Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell, Chris Hemsworth and others

Priyanka Chopra attended the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, and was seen talking with Orlando Bloom. She also posed with Will.i.am, Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell and others in a group picture.

Priyanka Chopra's dress sense is impeccable, and she steals the show on every occasion. She recently visited the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and photos and videos from the occasion have surfaced on social media.

She was spotted speaking with Orlando Bloom and posing in a group photo with Will.i.am, Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell, and others.



Social media images and videos show Priyanka Chopra wearing a body-hugging pink and black sleeveless maxi dress with matching tights.

Her wavy hair was left open, and her makeup was simple, with a splash of pink lip colour. She accessorised with little hoop earrings and a silver bracelet and wore her ensemble with black boots.

Priyanka Chopra was spotted hugging and greeting Hollywood star Orlando Bloom at the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. Priyanka is also seen standing with Will.i.am, Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell, Jason Statham, Liam Hemsworth, and many more in a group photo from the event.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood rom-com Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State.

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is seen in the grid ahead of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit

British supermodel Naomi Campbell seen during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 26, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Patrice Evra on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 26, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.