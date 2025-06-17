Priyanka Chopra: 8 box office flop movies of the former 'Miss World'
Priyanka Chopra, a Bollywood icon, has starred in numerous films, but some haven't fared well at the box office. From Asambhav to Deewana Main Deewana, several movies failed to captivate audiences
| Published : Jun 17 2025, 09:25 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Asambhav
The 2004 film Asambhav, starring Priyanka Chopra, flopped at the box office and has a 3.8 rating on IMDb.
Image Credit : Social Media
Kismat
Priyanka Chopra's 2004 film Kismat flopped and received a 4.1 rating on IMDb.
Image Credit : Social Media
Blackmail
The 2005 film Blackmail, featuring Priyanka Chopra, flopped and has a 4.7 rating on IMDb.
Image Credit : Social Media
Aap Ki Khatir
The 2006 film Aap Ki Khatir, starring Priyanka Chopra, bombed at the box office with a 3.9 IMDb rating.
Image Credit : Social Media
Teri Meri Kahaani
Priyanka Chopra's 2012 film Teri Meri Kahaani flopped, receiving a 4.9 rating on IMDb.
Image Credit : Social Media
Zanjeer
The 2013 film Zanjeer, featuring Priyanka Chopra, flopped and has a 3.4 rating on IMDb.
Image Credit : Social Media
Pyaar Impossible
Priyanka Chopra's 2010 film Pyaar Impossible tanked at the box office, earning a 4.9 IMDb rating.
Image Credit : Social Media
Deewana Main Deewana
The 2013 film Deewana Main Deewana, starring Priyanka Chopra, flopped badly with a 2.6 IMDb rating.
