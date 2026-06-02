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Priya Sudeep Breaks Silence on Rumours About Fear in Her Relationship With Kiccha Sudeep; Rea On
Fans are curious about Kiccha Sudeep and Priya Sudeep’s relationship dynamics. During a recent press meet, Priya Sudeep addressed speculation and clarified whether any “fear” exists in their relationship, putting rumours to rest.
A journalist asked Priya Sudeep if she fears her husband, Kiccha Sudeep. Priya laughed it off, saying, "I've never been afraid of him." She then cheekily added that maybe Sudeep is the one who's scared of her!
Priya Sudeep clarified that Sudeep isn't scared of her either. She said, "We are great friends. We got married after years of friendship and have kept it that way." She admitted they have small fights, but there's no fear. "Good communication is important, there's no room for fear," she explained.
Priya has always considered Sanchith, Sudeep's nephew, as her own son. At the 'Mango Pacha' press meet, she mentioned this again. "Sanchith is our son," she said, adding with a laugh, "He might be the one who is scared of me."
The film 'Mango Pacha' is currently the talk of Sandalwood. It stars Kiccha Sudeep's nephew, Sanchith Sanjeev, as the lead hero. KRG Studios and Supriyanvi Picture Studios are producing the film, which hits theatres on June 5. The poster has grabbed eyeballs as Sanchith's style and look are very similar to his uncle, Sudeep.
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