- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sreeja's second elimination, Priya Shetty Slams Makers, Calls It Unfair
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sreeja's second elimination, Priya Shetty Slams Makers, Calls It Unfair
Eliminated contestant Priya Shetty is fired up about the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 show. She questioned if there's one rule for them and another for others regarding the second chance. This is causing a stir.
Criticism on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 show
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is full of twists, but TRPs are low. Even giving eliminated contestants a second chance isn't helping, and now they're the ones criticizing the show.
Priya Shetty fires on show organizers
Priya Shetty slammed the show's organizers, questioning the fairness of giving only one eliminated person a second chance. She expressed her disappointment on Instagram.
Priya Shetty's post is causing a stir
Priya Shetty's post is going viral. Fans are supporting her, saying the show isn't fair. Others are criticizing her. It's causing a big stir online.
Sreeja eliminated, Bharani safe
Bharani and Sreeja got a second chance. After a public vote and house tasks, Bharani was saved, and Sreeja was eliminated again, prompting Priya's post.
Who will be eliminated this week?
This week, Gaurav, Divvela Madhuri, Tanuja, Kalyan, Ramu Rathod, Pawan, Ritu Chowdary, and Sanjana are nominated. Gaurav and Madhuri are reportedly at the bottom of the polls.