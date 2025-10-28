Image Credit : starmaa

The greatest shock occurred when Srija, one of the most contentious competitors in 'Bigg Boss Telugu' history, strolled back in. Known for her fiery personality and harsh tongue, she nominated Kalyan, accusing him of being mute while others, in her words, 'assassinated his character'. Her choice surprised viewers considering their previous relationship, but her explanation seemed sound. Srija later gave Madhuri her second nomination authority, which she used to nominate Ritu, resulting in yet another chaotic dispute that drew Srija into it.