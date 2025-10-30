Bigg Boss Telugu 9 continues to deliver high-voltage entertainment. The Suman–Sanjana showdown has not only spiced up the drama but also reminded fans that in the Bigg Boss house, tempers can flare.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 turned fiery as contestants Suman and Sanjana locked horns in a heated argument that left the entire house divided. What began as a minor disagreement during a task quickly escalated into one of the most intense moments of the season so far.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Suman and Sanjana’s Heated Argument

The fight reportedly began during the “Team Spirit” task, where housemates were required to perform group challenges. Suman accused Sanjana of not contributing equally, while Sanjana shot back, claiming that Suman was trying to dominate and take credit for her efforts. The exchange soon grew louder, with other contestants stepping in to calm them down. Host Nagarjuna is expected to address the incident in the upcoming Weekend Episode, which fans are eagerly waiting for.

Housemates Take Sides

As tensions rose, the bigg boss house split into two groups. While a few contestants supported Suman, citing his dedication and discipline, others defended Sanjana, saying she had been unfairly targeted. Their constant bickering created an uneasy atmosphere, with even neutral housemates struggling to maintain peace. The argument is expected to have a lasting impact on alliances and friendships within the house.

Social Media Buzz

Outside the Bigg Boss house, fans wasted no time reacting on social media. The hashtag #SumanVsSanjana began trending on X (formerly Twitter) soon after the episode aired. While some viewers praised Sanjana for standing up for herself, others criticized both for turning a simple disagreement into unnecessary drama. Memes, polls, and fan debates added fuel to the digital fire, proving once again why Bigg Boss remains a TRP magnet.

Nagarjuna’s Weekend Reaction Awaited

Fans are now waiting to see how Bigg boss host Nagarjuna Akkineni addresses the spat during the Weekend episode. His take often influences public opinion and can even affect nominations in the following week. Given the rising tension, the next episode promises more emotional confrontations and unexpected twists.