Actress Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in a beautiful pink dress as she checked into Barbie Land, radiating charm and elegance with her picture-perfect look and effortless style.
| Published : Jun 19 2025, 10:26 AM
1 Min read
18
Image Credit : Instagram
Multilingual actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared various stylish photos on social media. Shining in a dark pink dress, she captioned one "In my barbie land."
28
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rakul Preet Singh loves sharing photos that showcase her beauty on social media.
38
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rakul Preet Singh is a multilingual actress known for her work in Bollywood, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, sharing the screen with stars like Mahesh Babu.
48
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rakul starred alongside Mahesh Babu in 'Spyder,' released in both Tamil and Telugu, making her a familiar face to audiences in both regions.
58
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rakul, inclined towards spirituality, frequently visits the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, sharing photos and videos of her practice.
68
Image Credit : Asianet News
She shares photos and videos of her meditation and yoga practice on her social media accounts.
78
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rakul, once a frequent face in films, has seemingly reduced her acting commitments.
88
Image Credit : Asianet News
Whether due to fewer opportunities or a conscious choice, Rakul's colorful photos on social media have gone viral.
