(PHOTOS) Rakul Preet Singh inspired salwar suits for festivals

Entertainment
Rakul Preet's wardrobe has many salwar suit designs. Taking an idea from this, you can customize and style such pieces on the occasion of Navratri or Mata ki Chowki
You will look very decent when you wear such a straight cut silk suit at any function. Such suits give a very glamorous look to married as well as unmarried girls
Rakul Preet is looking quite gorgeous in this simple golden work ivory Anarkali. You can also wear it like the actress in Navratri puja. Style with golden jewelry
The actress is looking smart in this Banarasi sharara suit set with golden and ivory color base. You can carry such suits in worship. These give a very decent vibe
Rakul is looking like an angel in a white colored floral length suit. Gajra bun hairstyle always gives a gorgeous look with such suits. You should also choose such a piece
Rakul's beautiful style can be seen in this dark colored stone and pearl work palazzo suit. Your friends will be jealous to see you in this suit. Also, keep the makeup minimal
You can choose such a printed cotton kurta-pant set in a loose pattern. Such suits are easy to wear and it is very easy to carry them for a long time. Wear these with shoes
