Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Rakul Preet Singh inspired salwar suits for festivals

Best Suit Designs of Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet's wardrobe has many salwar suit designs. Taking an idea from this, you can customize and style such pieces on the occasion of Navratri or Mata ki Chowki

Straight Cut Fancy Silk Suit

You will look very decent when you wear such a straight cut silk suit at any function. Such suits give a very glamorous look to married as well as unmarried girls

Golden Work Ivory Anarkali

Rakul Preet is looking quite gorgeous in this simple golden work ivory Anarkali. You can also wear it like the actress in Navratri puja. Style with golden jewelry

Banarasi Sharara Suit Set

The actress is looking smart in this Banarasi sharara suit set with golden and ivory color base. You can carry such suits in worship. These give a very decent vibe

Classic Floral Length White Suit

Rakul is looking like an angel in a white colored floral length suit. Gajra bun hairstyle always gives a gorgeous look with such suits. You should also choose such a piece

Stone and Pearl Work Palazzo Suit

Rakul's beautiful style can be seen in this dark colored stone and pearl work palazzo suit. Your friends will be jealous to see you in this suit. Also, keep the makeup minimal

Printed Cotton Kurta-Pant Set

You can choose such a printed cotton kurta-pant set in a loose pattern. Such suits are easy to wear and it is very easy to carry them for a long time. Wear these with shoes

Sikandar to Sultan: Salman Khan’s Eid releases day 1 box office

Hina Khan to Nia Sharma: Top 7 richest TV actresses & their net worth

Rana Daggubati Praises Samantha Ruth Prabhu's First Production Project

Sikandar to Chhaava: Top 5 films with the biggest openings of 2025