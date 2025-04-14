Rakul Preet Singh Saree Styles and Designs for Festive Occasions

Lifestyle
If you want to look graceful at a relative's party, choose a plain saree with a mirror border lace like Rakul. Wear a mirror work bralette with it to make the look very stunning.
For glamorous look, choose a stunning glittery silver saree like Rakul. Such a shimmer saree will give you a perfect party look. Deep neck blouses always go well with such a saree.
Pink color is every girl's favorite. Rakul's dry shaded flower silk saree of the same color shade is giving amazing grace. It has great prints. Wear it with a cut sleeve blouse.
Rakul's high slit shimmer saree is best for a bold and carefree look. Complete the look with statement earrings and glossy makeup.
Rakul Preet is looking amazing in this red saree. Wear a sleeveless blouse and minimal jewelry with this saree.
With wavy hair and bold eye makeup, you can choose such a star lining border pastel saree. To make the look even more stunning, you can carry it with an embroidered blouse.
Rakulpreet’s look is perfect for a wedding reception or night party. Pick a lightweight printed chiffon saree like this from the market, easily available under ₹1000.
