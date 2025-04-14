Lifestyle

Rakul Preet Singh Saree Styles and Designs for Festive Occasions

Mirror Border Lace Plain Saree

If you want to look graceful at a relative's party, choose a plain saree with a mirror border lace like Rakul. Wear a mirror work bralette with it to make the look very stunning. 

Glittery Silver Saree for a Stunning Style

For glamorous look, choose a stunning glittery silver saree like Rakul. Such a shimmer saree will give you a perfect party look. Deep neck blouses always go well with such a saree. 

Dry Shaded Flower Silk Saree

Pink color is every girl's favorite. Rakul's dry shaded flower silk saree of the same color shade is giving amazing grace. It has great prints. Wear it with a cut sleeve blouse.

High Slit Black Shimmer Saree

Rakul's high slit shimmer saree is best for a bold and carefree look. Complete the look with statement earrings and glossy makeup.

Royal Elegance in Zari Red Saree

Rakul Preet is looking amazing in this red saree. Wear a sleeveless blouse and minimal jewelry with this saree.

Star Lining Border Pastel Saree

With wavy hair and bold eye makeup, you can choose such a star lining border pastel saree. To make the look even more stunning, you can carry it with an embroidered blouse.

Lightweight Printed Chiffon Saree

Rakulpreet’s look is perfect for a wedding reception or night party. Pick a lightweight printed chiffon saree like this from the market, easily available under ₹1000.

Best Sneakers in the Market 2025: Prices and Features

Unique Baby Girl Names: Find the Perfect Name for Your Daughter

Nia Sharma Inspired Blouse Designs for a Stunning First Night Look

Mahira Sharma Backless Blouse Designs for Wedding Day