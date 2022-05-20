Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Predictions on Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's marriage: "Tough times ahead"

    First Published May 20, 2022, 8:57 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone has a lot in store for her as she continues to rule Bollywood! According to renowned astrologer Saurish Sharma, the actress has a lot to look forward to. Read details

    At Cannes, Indian actors have made a big impression, whether it's Deepika Padukone or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who wowed everyone with their stunning appearances. According to rumours, India's daring fashion sensation, Ranveer Singh, is poised to join Deepika Padukone, his wife, at Cannes.
     

    The 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor was spotted at Mumbai airport last night, May 19 and chose to dress in a way that perfectly combined comfort and flair. According to sources, “Ranveer has been missing his wife, Deepika and wants to go spend time with her in Nice. This would also be a small holiday for him to enjoy the French Riviera with his wife. Ranveer plans to chill and unwind at Cannes.”
     

    We spoke to an ace astrologer Saurish Sharma says that the actress has a lot to look forward to in terms of career, health and marriage. He said that Ranveer Singh's family might renovate the current property or would move out to a new one very soon. 
     

    Saurish added, "Deepika would have to drop a movie that she has already committed to due to a new project that she would find more lucrative."
     

    Saurish pointed out that Deepika and Ranveer might have some tough times ahead. "When it comes to her love life, the couple won't have enough time to spend together and even the conversations over the phone calls would have a dip in the coming future," he says, adding, "Also, since the last three months, the period for foreign brand endorsements is active so she could see some deals falling in her kitty regarding the same," said Saurish. Also Read: 7 times Janhvi Kapoor grabbed headlines for her sexy 'n' hot outfit (Pictures)

    Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone's first film of the year, premiered on February 11th. The Amazon Prime movie garnered positive feedback. She will soon be featured in Pathaan, with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. On January 25, 2023, the film will be released. Also Read: BIG PREDICTIONS ON ACTOR DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S HEALTH AND CAREER

