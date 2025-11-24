6 Must-Watch Johnny Lever Comedy Films Available Now on OTT Platforms
Johnny Lever, one of Bollywood’s most beloved comedians, has delivered countless hilarious performances. Here’s a list of his best comedy films and the OTT platforms where you can stream them.
Entertainment
In the 2014 film Entertainment, Johnny Lever starred alongside Akshay Kumar, showcasing his impeccable comic timing that had audiences laughing throughout. The movie is available to stream on Prime Video and ZEE5.
Housefull 2
The 2012 action-comedy Housefull 2 featured a star-studded cast, with Johnny Lever delivering a hilariously memorable performance. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.
Khatta Meetha
In the 2010 film 'Khatta Meetha', people loved Johnny Lever's comedy alongside Akshay Kumar. He won an award for this film. You can enjoy this movie on Prime Video.
De Dana Dan
In the 2009 movie 'De Dana Dan', Johnny Lever's character was Kala Krishna Murari. He added a great dose of comedy. You can watch this film on JioCinema and Prime Video.
Phir Hera Pheri
Released in 2006, 'Phir Hera Pheri' had a huge cast. Johnny Lever played the role of Munna Bhai. You can watch this movie on Prime Video and JioCinema.
Dulhe Raja
In the 1998 film 'Dulhe Raja', Johnny Lever played the character named Banke. People really loved his role in this movie. You can watch this film on YouTube.
