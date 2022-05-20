7 times Janhvi Kapoor grabbed headlines for her sexy 'n' hot outfit (Pictures)

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently got trolled for wearing a tiny black outfit that netizens dubbed "sleepwear." Janhvi has gotten a lot of attention for her fashion choices. Check it out.

B-town celebs are many times trolled for their strange wardrobe choices. Janhvi Kapoor, who was out on a dinner date a few days back in a tiny black dress with lace straps and a slit, became the next victim.



Janhvi Kapoor is a big fan of LBDs, and she wore her trusty little black dress again this time. She looked stunning in a strappy black dress that accentuated her proportions. Fans said she looked uncomfortable in the outfit and that it seemed like something she would wear to bed. Netizens were shocked by her clothing and called it 'lingerie' as soon as her pictures went viral.



Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to showcase a series of photos of herself wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble. In the photos, she was seen flaunting her curves in a shimmering sequinned dress and looking like a lovely diva.



A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor was seen exiting a restaurant in Mumbai wearing a body-hugging dress in a nude colour. On social media, she was trolled for wearing a " too tight dress."



When Janhvi walked into a restaurant wearing a backless body-hugging jumpsuit, she drew everyone's attention. Her photo, which she wore in a sky-blue jumpsuit, went viral. Janhvi kept her hair wavy loose haircut and no makeup in the images posted by the media outlets. She looked great in her outfit, including stud earrings, a white sling purse, and black shoes.



Janhvi Kapoor has also been subjected to backlash for her body-hugging silver sequin dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The actress wore her hair in a tidy ponytail with highlighted cheekbones and brows.



Janhvi Kapoor is one of the celebrities frequently seen outside her gym by paparazzi. The actress is known for her gym style, often making headlines for the same. In an interview, Katrina Kaif expressed her concern over Janhvi's 'very very short shorts' in the gym. Also Read: Is Nusrat Jahan 'missing'? Bengali actress' posters all over Basirhat area