Pravinkoodu Shappu OTT release: Joseph Basil's Malayalam comedy thriller to stream on THIS platform

Pravinkoodu Shappu, Malayalam dark comedy thriller starring Basil Joseph, is set for its OTT debut. Read on to find out where you can watch the movie online

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 3:22 PM IST

Pravinkoodu Shappu OTT release: Malayalam dark comedy thriller starring Basil Joseph, is set to premiere on SonyLIV on April 11, 2025. The announcement, made by SonyLIV's official social media handle, teased viewers about the intriguing plot that promises to keep audiences hooked

article_image2

Directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan and produced by Anwar Rasheed under Anwar Rasheed Entertainment, the movie was originally released in theatres on January 16, 2025. Basil Joseph plays SI Santosh, a character that has received significant praise for its depth and performance.


article_image3

The story revolves around an investigation into a mysterious death at a toddy shop. After eleven people spent the night playing cards and drinking inside the closed shop due to bad weather, the owner, Komban Babu, is discovered hanging the next morning. The police, led by SI Santosh, delve into the incident to uncover the truth behind Babu's death.

Cast and Achievements: Alongside Basil Joseph, the film features Chandini Sreedharan, Revathi, and Chemban Vinod Jose in pivotal roles. Basil Joseph, known for his versatility, continues to impress viewers with performances in thrillers like Sookshmadarshini and comedies such as Nunakkuzhi and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.

