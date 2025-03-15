Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Wedding Drama: THIS star refused to take sweets; Here's why

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding became a hot topic when a Bollywood star, upset about not being invited, returned the wedding sweets sent by the couple, causing quite a stir.
 

Published: Mar 15, 2025, 2:52 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage made headlines when it took place, and even years later, people still talk about it. One actor, Shatrughan Sinha, expressed his disappointment over not being invited to the wedding. His reaction shocked many, especially when he revealed his refusal to accept wedding sweets sent by the couple.
 

Shatrughan Sinha’s Unexpected Reaction

In a candid interview, Shatrughan Sinha shared his feelings of hurt after not receiving an invite to Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding. He said that he considered himself a good friend of the Bachchan family and felt bad about being left out. This revelation raised a lot of eyebrows in Bollywood circles.


Refused Wedding Sweets

Adding to the drama, Shatrughan Sinha shared that after the wedding, Aishwarya and Abhishek sent wedding sweets to his home. However, he chose to return the sweets, stating that if he wasn’t invited to the wedding, he had no interest in receiving the sweets either. His action stirred a lot of discussion.

Shatrughan Sinha pointed Amitabh Bachchan

Shatrughan Sinha also pointed out that Amitabh Bachchan, whom he had considered a friend, did not invite him to the wedding. He expressed his disappointment over this and questioned why he was excluded from the celebration. Sinha’s comments about the wedding still remain a talking point among Bollywood fans.

 

The Real Reason Behind the Exclusion

Years after the wedding, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that the ceremony was kept simple due to his mother Teji Bachchan's illness. He explained that they intentionally did not invite Bollywood stars to avoid attention. While the decision angered some, it shed light on the personal reasons behind the low-key wedding.

