"Shah Rukh is a true chain smoker" REVEALS co-actor Pradeep Rawat

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan was known to smoke a lot early in his career and various images and videos from his early days show him enjoying a smoke. 

In a recent interview, Pradeep Rawat, who played the villain in Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini' termed Shah Rukh a "true chain smoker".

Pradeep worked with Shah Rukh and Madhuri Dixit in Rakesh Roshan's 'Koyla'.

Recalling the time, he said that he was not close to SRK during the shoot but one thing that he was always well-mannered and a wonderful person.

He said that one thing that he remembers very clearly is that he hasn't seen any other actor smoke as much as he saw SRK do.

"He would light one cigarette, then use it to light another. He was a real chain smoker. Nonetheless, his commitment to the film was unquestionable."

In a 2011 interview, SRK said that he has reduced smoking and drinking to spend time with his youngest son AbRam. 

