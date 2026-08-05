Aamir Khan Gets Enhanced Security Amid 'Love Jihad' Allegations; Read On
Mumbai Police have stepped up security around Aamir Khan's Mumbai residence after fresh threat messages surfaced online. Authorities are investigating the origin of the messages and viral audio clips while treating the matter with utmost seriousness
Mumbai Police Increase Security Around Aamir Khan
Mumbai Police have strengthened security arrangements outside Aamir Khan's residence after the actor reportedly received fresh threat messages. As a precaution, additional police personnel have been stationed near his home while investigators continue to examine the source of the threats.
Officials are also probing several viral audio clips circulating on social media that allegedly contain threatening remarks directed at the actor. Although the authenticity of these messages has not yet been verified, authorities are conducting a detailed investigation and monitoring the situation closely before drawing any conclusions.
Threats Linked to 'Love Jihad' Claims Under Investigation
The controversy began after social media posts and audio messages targeted Aamir Khan over allegations connected to his marriage to Gauri Spratt. Some of the messages reportedly referenced "Love Jihad" and contained warnings aimed at the actor.
Several of these threats were allegedly circulated in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, investigators have not confirmed whether there is any genuine connection to the gang. Police are currently working to identify those responsible for creating and spreading the messages while assessing the credibility of the claims.
Aamir Khan Maintains Silence as Police Continue Probe
Aamir Khan has not made any public statement regarding the enhanced security or the latest developments in the investigation. The actor has continued to stay away from commenting on the controversy as police carry out their inquiry.
Meanwhile, Aamir remains occupied with multiple film projects that are at different stages of production. Among them, Lahore 1947 continues to be one of the most anticipated Hindi films. Authorities are expected to review the security arrangements periodically and take further action based on the findings of the ongoing threat assessment.
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