The controversy began after social media posts and audio messages targeted Aamir Khan over allegations connected to his marriage to Gauri Spratt. Some of the messages reportedly referenced "Love Jihad" and contained warnings aimed at the actor.

Several of these threats were allegedly circulated in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, investigators have not confirmed whether there is any genuine connection to the gang. Police are currently working to identify those responsible for creating and spreading the messages while assessing the credibility of the claims.

Aamir Khan Maintains Silence as Police Continue Probe

Aamir Khan has not made any public statement regarding the enhanced security or the latest developments in the investigation. The actor has continued to stay away from commenting on the controversy as police carry out their inquiry.

Meanwhile, Aamir remains occupied with multiple film projects that are at different stages of production. Among them, Lahore 1947 continues to be one of the most anticipated Hindi films. Authorities are expected to review the security arrangements periodically and take further action based on the findings of the ongoing threat assessment.