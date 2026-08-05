On her 52nd birthday, Bollywood star Kajol gave fans a peek at her 'first and most useful gift of the day'—a pair of dumbbells. Her sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, also shared a heartfelt birthday post for the celebrated actor on social media.

Bollywood actor Kajol marked her 52nd birthday on Wednesday by giving fans a glimpse of what she called the "first and most useful gift of the day", a pair of dumbbells. Kajol shared a picture of two black dumbbells, hinting at a fitness-focused start to her special day. "First and most useful gift of the day #burthdayvibes grammar is forgiven today since it's the #specialday," she wrote alongside the picture on her Instagram stories.

Joining the celebrations, younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji shared a candid photograph of the sisters laughing together and penned an affectionate birthday message for Kajol. "My darling Kaddy may we always be laughing through life! Happy Birthday my beautiful sis. Love you! @kajol, " Tanishaa wrote on social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji)

A Look at Kajol's Career

Kajol, born on August 5, 1974, is among Hindi cinema's most celebrated actors. She made her acting debut with 'Bekhudi' in 1992 before rising to stardom with films such as 'Baazigar', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Gupt', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Fanaa', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Salaam Venky', 'Maa', and 'Sarzameen', among several others.

Expanding her creative journey beyond films, Kajol also hosted a talk show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', which she co-hosted with actor and author Twinkle Khanna. (ANI)