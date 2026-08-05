Kareena Kapoor once gave a cheeky reply when she spilled a bedroom secret with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Keep scrolling to know more.

Hottest and how! Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan make for one of the most loved and celebrated star couples who make millions of hearts beat with their crackling chemistry, undying love for each other, and stunning looks. They steal the show each time they attend an event or even make a red carpet appearance. Saif is often denoted as the green flag who sweetly takes care of our darling Bebo, and there's no denying that!

Kareena's Cheeky Bedroom Secret

Well, we all know how cheeky Kareena can get sometimes. Back in the day, keeping up with her witty Bebo image, she spilled a bedroom secret about her husband Saif and gave us some room to dive into her personal life. Yes, you read that right. During her appearance on the discovery+ reality show Star vs Food, Kareena revealed that the three things she must take to bed with her are a bottle of wine, her pajamas, and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Couple Goals

Well, that was quite brave of Kareena to open up about her personal life. They fell in love on the sets of Tashan, and the rest is history. He proposed to her and said, "I want to spend my life with you," as revealed by Kareena. She said yes, and now they have a beautiful married life. The duo is blessed with two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

On The Work Front

Kareena will be next seen in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in Haiwaan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan.