Prabhas Caught in Japan Earthquake Scare? Director Reveals the Truth
An earthquake has occurred in Japan. Rebel Star Prabhas is currently on a tour of Japan. This has caused fans to worry about Prabhas's well-being. The director shared good news to ease the fans' concerns.
Baahubali: The Epic in Japan
Prabhas's fans are relieved as he escaped a major danger. He's in Japan for Baahubali: The Epic promotions. The film, popular in Japan, is set for a December 12 release there.
Earthquake in Japan
While Prabhas was on his Japan tour, an alarming incident occurred. An earthquake hit Japan on Monday, with a magnitude of 7.5. It struck the northern coastal area, and its effects were also felt in cities like Tokyo.
Where is Prabhas?
This made Prabhas's fans panic, and they began posting on social media asking about his safety. A fan page post went viral, questioning his location and return amid the earthquake and tsunami warnings.
Prabhas is safe, Maruthi clarifies
Raja Saab, director of Maruthi, responded to a fan's post. "I just spoke with Darling Prabhas. He is not in the earthquake-affected area. He is safe. No need to worry," Maruthi clarified. This made Prabhas's fans breathe a sigh of relief.
Raja Saab for Sankranti
Prabhas's film Raja Saab is getting ready for a grand Sankranti release. Directed by Maruthi, it's a horror-comedy. The movie stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as the heroines.
