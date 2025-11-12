Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Anand to Prabhas, Maruthi: Top 6 Actor-Director Duos of 2026 2026 is going to be a blast. In the new year, some amazing director-actor duos are coming to shake up the box office. This includes films from pairs like Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand to Prabhas-Maruthi and others. Let's find out about their movies