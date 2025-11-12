- Home
2026 is going to be a blast. In the new year, some amazing director-actor duos are coming to shake up the box office. This includes films from pairs like Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand to Prabhas-Maruthi and others. Let's find out about their movies
Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand
Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are ready to rock 2026. Their film, King, releases in the new year. Shah Rukh stars, and Siddharth directs the movie.
Prabhas-Maruthi
In 2026, the pair of Prabhas and director Maruthi is also ready to cause a stir in theaters. Their horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, will be released on January 9.
Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali
In 2026, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love & War. This movie will be released in theaters on August 14.
Yash-Geetu Mohandas
South superstar Yash will be seen in director Geetu Mohandas's film Toxic. They are also set to create a buzz in 2026. This movie will be released on March 19.
Ranbir Kapoor-Nitesh Tiwari
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch this movie in 2026. It will be released on Diwali 2026.
Thalapathy Vijay-H Vinoth
Thalapathy Vijay will star in director H. Vinoth's action-thriller Jana Nayagan. Fans eagerly await this duo's magic. The film releases on January 9, 2026.
Kartik Aaryan-Mrigdeep Singh Lamba
Kartik Aaryan will be seen in director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's horror-thriller and action film Nagzilla. This movie will hit theaters to create a storm on August 14, 2026.
Sunny Deol-Anurag Singh
In 2026, Sunny Deol and director Anurag Singh's magic will be on display. Fans are eagerly awaiting their film, Border 2, which releases on January 23.