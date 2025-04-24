- Home
Prabhas' Fauji co-star Imanvi denies Pakistan links, calls allegations completely false
Imanvi, a social media dance sensation, landed a role in Prabhas's movie. After the Pahalgam terror attack, rumors about her Pakistani origin surfaced. She clarified, stating she's an Indo-American and condemned the hateful fake news.
| Published : Apr 24 2025, 05:30 PM
1 Min read
Hanu Raghavapudi directs Prabhas in the latest movie, Fauji, a period piece set in British India.
2
Imanvi, a social media dance sensation, secured a role in Prabhas's movie.
3
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Imanvi's family background was discussed on social media, with rumors circulating about her Pakistani origin.
4
Imanvi addressed the rumors, clarifying her Indo-American background and condemning the hateful fake news.
5
Imanvi clarified that she has no connection to Pakistan and that her family has no ties to the Pakistani military.
6
Imanvi proudly stated her Indian-American heritage, born in Los Angeles to parents who legally immigrated to the United States.
