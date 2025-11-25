Image Credit : Getty

The Kabuki Warriors have quickly risen as a dominant force on the RAW women’s roster, gaining strong reactions from fans. Rhea Ripley, who has been a babyface for a long stretch, could deliver the most shocking moment of the night. By walking out on her team and joining the Kabuki Warriors, Ripley would betray her best friend IYO SKY and cement herself as the new leader of the heel faction. This twist would mark a dramatic conclusion to the WarGames match.