One possible outcome sees Solo Sikoa walking away victorious thanks to the involvement of his faction, My Family Tree. The group may not appear at ringside initially, but their presence could be felt in the closing stages. As Penta looks to gain momentum, MFTs could storm the arena, launching an attack that leaves the Lucha star vulnerable.

This distraction would allow Solo to secure the win. The finish would also tie into Solo’s ongoing history with John Cena, whom he defeated at Crown Jewel two years ago. With Cena still seeking revenge, WWE could use this moment to set up a clash between the two at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, giving The Champ a chance to finally settle the score.