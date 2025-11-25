- Home
Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. Besides films, he was also in the news for his family. He has a pretty big family. Here, we're telling you about his younger daughter-in-law, Bobby Deol's wife Tanya, and what she does
Who is Dharmendra's younger daughter-in-law
Dharmendra has 2 daughters-in-law. His younger one, Tanya Deol, is active and often in the limelight. She's frequently seen with husband Bobby Deol at parties and on dinner dates.
What does Tanya Deol do
Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya, is an interior designer. She owns the luxury decor store 'The Good Earth' and has also designed costumes for films.
How much property does Tanya Deol own
Talking about Tanya Deol's wealth, media reports say she's worth around 300 crores. Tanya inherited this property from her family.
Tanya-Bobby Deol's assets
When comparing Tanya and Bobby Deol's wealth, Tanya is richer. While Tanya is worth 300 crores, Bobby has property valued at 66.7 crores.
About Tanya Deol's family
Tanya is the daughter of late banker Devendra Ahuja, promoter of Centurion Bank. After his 2010 death, she inherited his property and shares worth crores.
How many children do Tanya-Bobby Deol have
Bobby Deol and Tanya Ahuja had a love marriage in 1996. They have two sons, Dharam and Aryaman. It's said their elder son is preparing for his Bollywood debut.
