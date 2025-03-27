user
Is Prabhas set to marry businessman's daughter from Hyderabad? Here's what we know

Prabhas is rumored to marry the daughter of a Hyderabad-based businessman. While details are scarce, fans are eagerly awaiting the news. 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 4:44 PM IST

Prabhas, the renowned actor known for Baahubali and Adipurush, has once again become the subject of wedding rumors. Reports surfaced claiming that he is set to marry the daughter of a rich Hyderabad-based businessman. However, Prabhas' team swiftly denied these rumors, calling them "fake news" and urging fans to ignore them.

 

The 45-year-old actor has always kept his personal life private, making him one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry. Rumors about his relationships have swirled for years, especially with his Baahubali co-star, Anushka Shetty. Both actors, however, have firmly denied the claims of a romance between them.
 


Another set of rumors linked Prabhas with his Adipurush co-star, Kriti Sanon. During the promotion of Bhediya, Varun Dhawan jokingly hinted at their relationship, sparking widespread media speculation. However, Kriti Sanon quickly addressed the rumors, taking to Instagram to confirm that the reports were entirely baseless and that there was no truth to the gossip.

 

As fans eagerly await news about his marriage, they are also excited about Prabhas' upcoming movies. With films like The Raja Saab, Kalki Part 2, and Spirit lined up, Prabhas’ film career continues to soar. The Raja Saab has been delayed due to post-production work, with the new release date yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ: Vikram’s 'Veera Dheera Sooran' release delayed at the last minute – Find out why

