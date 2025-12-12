- Home
Prabhas had no releases this year, with The Raja Saab getting postponed to Sankranti. Yet the buzz around his upcoming lineup is massive. Here’s a look at the huge business his next films are expected to generate.
Prabhas’ Rising Stardom
Rebel Star Prabhas has risen to become one of India’s biggest superstars, with his films consistently earning hundreds of crores. His recent release, Kalki 2898 AD, turned into a massive blockbuster, further solidifying his unmatched popularity and box-office power across the country.
Prabhas’ Empty Year
Despite having no release in 2025, Prabhas has left fans disappointed as The Raja Saab faces delays, leaving his calendar empty. Yet his unmatched star power remains intact, with his name alone commanding a staggering ₹4,000-crore business—an achievement no other Indian actor has reached.
Raja Saab Delayed
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab has faced delays due to its lengthy shoot. Prabhas will display his fun side and strong comic timing in this horror-comedy, which is expected to achieve a pre-release business of around ₹350 crores.
Fauji
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this film is also slated for a 2026 release, offering fans a double treat. Set in the British era, this period war action drama is expected to do a massive business of around ₹500 crores.
Spirit
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this much-awaited film has recently gone on floors. Prabhas plays a powerful police officer, and the project carries unprecedented hype. Its business is expected to soar into the ₹1000-crore range.
Salaar Part 2
Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar 1 was a massive success, building tremendous anticipation for Salaar 2. Although the shoot start date remains unconfirmed, the sequel is expected to generate business in the ₹800-crore range.
Kalki Part 2
Kalki 2 is set to be a massive cinematic project. The extraordinary success of Part 1, coupled with its gripping cliffhanger ending, has created enormous anticipation. The film’s business is expected to reach an impressive ₹1200 crores.
