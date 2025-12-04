- Home
- Entertainment
- Year Ender 2025: Prabhas, Jr NTR to Allu Arjun - Top 10 South Indian Actors Dominating 2025
Year Ender 2025: Prabhas, Jr NTR to Allu Arjun - Top 10 South Indian Actors Dominating 2025
South Indian cinema ruled 2025 with massive hits and nationwide fanfare. Stars like Prabhas, Vijay, and Mahesh Babu dominated box offices, delivering memorable performances and cementing their status as pan-India sensations this year.
Top South Indian Actors Dominating 2025
South Indian cinema has taken 2025 by storm. Stars from Tamil, Telugu, and other regional industries are dominating the box office and winning hearts across India. With huge fan followings, big-budget films, and pan-India recognition, these actors are not just regional heroes, they are nationwide sensations, making 2025 a landmark year for South cinema.
Rishab Shetty
Rishab Shetty made waves in 2025 with films like Kantara 2 and Garuda Gamana, earning praise for his versatile performances and strong storytelling, establishing himself as a major force in South Indian cinema.
Thalapathy Vijay & Rajinikanth
Vijay remains a fan favorite with hits like Leo and Thalapathy 68. He commands massive paychecks and enjoys immense popularity beyond Tamil Nadu.
Even after decades, Rajinikanth continues to captivate audiences with films like Jailer and Collie, proving his evergreen appeal in Tamil cinema and beyond.
Prabhas & NTR
Prabhas continues to top popularity charts with films like Salaar and Spirit of India. His pan-India appeal and upcoming projects keep fans eagerly anticipating his every move.
Jr NTR excels in mass entertainers and performance-driven films like Devara and RRR 2. His strong fan base ensures he remains a top South actor.
Mahesh Babu & Allu Arjun
Mahesh Babu continues to be a crowd favorite, and fans are eagerly awaiting his next release Varanasi, co-starring Priyanka. Following hits like Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Major, this upcoming film is expected to perform strongly both domestically and internationally.
Known for his stylish performances, Allu Arjun delivered blockbuster hits like Pushpa 2 and Icon Star, cementing his reputation as one of the most popular South actors.
Ajith Kumar & Dhanush
Ajith scores big at the box office with films like Good Bad Ugly and upcoming projects. His balance of action and drama keeps him relevant across generations.
Dhanush remains versatile with hits like Tere Ishk Mein and Captain Miller, juggling drama, comedy, and mass-appealing roles effortlessly.
Ram Charan
Ram Charan continues his pan-India success with RC 15 and RC 16, mixing action and drama for consistent box-office hits.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.