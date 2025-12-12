- Home
Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's film 'Dhurandhar' is creating a storm in theaters. This movie has made a huge amount of money within a week of its release. So, let's find out about the films that earned a lot within a week of their release
Chhaava
Vicky Kaushal was seen in the lead role in the film Chhaava. This movie earned ₹225.28 crore in its first week of release.
Dhurandhar
In the film 'Dhurandhar', Akshaye Khanna is also in the lead role along with Ranveer Singh. People are loving this movie. It has collected around ₹203 crore in its opening week.
Saiyaara
Ahan Panday and Anit Padda's debut film 'Saiyaara' did a business of ₹175.25 crore in its opening week.
War 2
The film 'War 2' is at number four on this list. It earned up to ₹154.75 crore in its first week of release.
Housefull 5
Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are in important roles in the film 'Housefull 5'. It collected ₹113.10 crore by its opening week.
Thamma
The film 'Thamma' is last on this list. It collected ₹101.09 crore in its opening week.
