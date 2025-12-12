- Home
In Dhurandhar, Ranveer's character, Hamza, is revealed toward the end to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi; the same name appears briefly in Uri, when Kirti Kulhari's character mentions her late spouse.
While Ranveer Singh's film is at the forefront of box office discussions, cinema aficionados have not been hesitant to point out an interesting parallel between Ranveer Singh's recent movie and Vicky Kaushal's popular 2019 film "Uri: The Surgical Strike."
The notion is based on a common surname that occurs in both films, and while it is uncertain, it has prompted heated debate among fans.
What exactly is going on here?
In Dhurandhar, Ranveer's character Hamza is revealed towards the end to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a prisoner granted a chance at redemption via an intelligence assignment. The same name appears briefly in Uri, when Kirti Kulhari's character remembers her late spouse, Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a soldier slain in combat.
Although Uri never shows this figure in his films, the use of his name has left many viewers wondering about a shared, yet unseen aspect in both films.
Fans see a link between Aditya Dhar's flicks.
Fans feel there is a connection between the two since Aditya Dhar directed both films. They even think that it might point to a bigger cinematic world. 'The name is too particular to be random,' one remark on social media stated, emphasising how fan communities instantly connected the dots.
Others warn against reading too much into it, noting that the films' timelines do not align: Uri is set around the 2016 surgical strikes, while Dhurandhar's plot begins in the early 2000s. Some reviewers have interpreted the name overlap as a clever Easter egg or tribute, rather than evidence of a similar tale.
Dhurandhar 2 could shed some light.
At this time, neither the Dhurandhar crew nor Aditya Dhar has confirmed an official connection between the two films. However, supporters are hoping that if their estimates are correct, the sequel would include confirmations.
