Image Credit : Movie Posters

While Ranveer Singh's film is at the forefront of box office discussions, cinema aficionados have not been hesitant to point out an interesting parallel between Ranveer Singh's recent movie and Vicky Kaushal's popular 2019 film "Uri: The Surgical Strike."

The notion is based on a common surname that occurs in both films, and while it is uncertain, it has prompted heated debate among fans.