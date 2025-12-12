Image Credit : ranveer singh instagram

Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, a young man who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s (Akshaye Khanna) gang while secretly working as a spy for India. He later marries Yalina (Sara Arjun), the daughter of politician Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), adding layers to the intense narrative inspired by real-life incidents such as Operation Lyari.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, audiences have embraced the film for its gripping storytelling, action sequences, and Ranveer Singh’s compelling performance. The second part of the film is slated for release on March 19, 2026, promising to continue the high-octane spy saga.