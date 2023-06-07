Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poonam Pandey SEXY Photos: Actress stuns fans by flaunting cleavage in plunging-neckline sea green outfit

    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Poonam Pandey's Instagram feed is a visual delight for her fans on social media. Here are her scintillating looks in the most alluring plunging-neckline green dress, which are unmissable.

    article_image1

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Here is a glance at times when actress Poonam Pandey recently shook social media and looked stunning in an alluring green and purple-coloured plunging neckline outfit. Look at her sexy snaps on Instagram.
     

    article_image2

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey amplifies the allure and sizzles on social media with bold looks in a sea green and purple coloured plunging neckline outfit. She flaunts her cleavage and curvy body in this picture.

    article_image3

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey surprises her fans by going bold and also flaunting her luscious body in a sea green and purple coloured plunging neckline outfit that displays her cleavage.

    article_image4

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey serves a dish of sexiness with a sensuous pose in a sea green and purple coloured plunging neckline outfit with a sexy expression on her face as she looks towards the camera.

    article_image5

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey proves she is the ultimate fashionista. She stands in front of the camera lens, donning a sea green and purple coloured plunging neckline outfit with an intense expression.

    article_image6

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey spills a dish of hotness and sexiest looks in her sea green and purple-coloured plunging neckline outfit that flaunts her sexy figure and cleavage to fans.

    article_image7

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey stuns her fans and followers on social media in a bold and daring sea green and purple-coloured plunging neckline outfit that gives a glimpse of her breasts and cleavage to fans.

    article_image8

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks stunning and raises heat on social media in this sea green and purple coloured summer ensemble outfit which is irresistible.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Crore for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging RBA

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Cr for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging

    Adipurush Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here ADC

    Adipurush: Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here

    'Looks like college viva exam': Alia Bhatt mocked by netizens for her speech on 'gender equality' vma

    'Looks like college viva exam': Alia Bhatt mocked by netizens for her speech on 'gender equality'

    Adipurush: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Actress reveals the TRUTH vma

    Adipurush: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Actress reveals the TRUTH

    Bear Grylls next adventure PM Modi to Rajnikanth know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    Bear Grylls next adventure: PM Modi to Rajnikanth-know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    Recent Stories

    CONFIRMED Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July Here is what you can expect gcw

    CONFIRMED! Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July; Here's what you can expect

    Air India sends aircraft to small Russian town to evacuate 232 people on board Delhi-San Francisco flight

    Air India sends aircraft to small Russian town to evacuate 232 people on Delhi-San Francisco flight (WATCH)

    UAE: People can now extend visit visa for 90 days; Check HOW to apply anr

    UAE: People can now extend visit visa for 90 days; Check HOW to apply

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Team India pays tribute to Odisha train tragedy victims with black armbands osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Team India pays tribute to Odisha train tragedy victims with black armbands

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Crore for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging RBA

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Cr for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon