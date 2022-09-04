Pictures: Dulquer Salmaan celebrates wife Amal Sufiya's birthday by sharing some romantic memories

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan posted a series of photos on his wife Amal Sufiya's birthday. He also wrote a romantic note; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan posted some priceless images on social media to wish his wife Amal Sufiya a happy birthday. His post was followed by a touching message.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt post for wife Amal Sufiya on her birthday. He wrote, "Wishing my dearest Am, the happiest birthday! This marks a dozen that we’ve celebrated together. Where did all this time go ? I’m getting older but you look the same. Thank you for holding fort when I’m constantly away. For making sure Marie has one parent who doubles up as both. For all the new chapters you help write in the book of our lives. And forever discovering the world with me.I hope you have the best birthday. Just as you like it. Simple, sweet and surrounded by your people and full of love. Happy birthday again boo. I love you long time !"
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya are among the most adored couples in Mollywood; keep treating the fans with sneak peek of their time together. In the meantime, Dulquer Salmaan has several exciting projects for his next films. He is preoccupied with Guns & Gulaabs, the online series directed by Raj & DK. In his upcoming film, the actor will appear with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He said, "After I returned from the US, where I was finishing my education, my family were keen on having me married. The name of a classmate who is five years friends and relatives provided my junior. My pals began comparing her bio information to mine. It so occurred that I kept spotting the same female on several occasions. I thought it may be a message from the stars that I should marry her because I kept running into her."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He cont, "I mustered up the courage to ask her out for a coffee. I informed my parents about this girl. Both the families met and connected immediately. So I can say it is a love-cum-arranged marriage."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    His latest film Sita Ramam with Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur is doing quite well at the box office. Also Read: Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 5 interesting things about ‘Bobby’ actor

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The project, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, was advertised as a period love story in 1964. Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies produce the movie. Also Read: Beyonce turns 41: 7 hottest pictures of 'Queen Bey', you must not miss

