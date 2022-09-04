Beyonce turns 41: 7 hottest pictures of 'Queen Bey', you must not miss

Beyoncé turns 41 on Sunday; the singer continues to perform chart-topping songs like no one else, smashing records with songs like Halo, Break My Soul, Listen, Deja Vu, and Drunk in Love.



This Houston native has left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide, from teaching Oprah Winfrey how to twerk to inventing the "SURPRISE!" album drop to serenading former US President Barack Obama with "At Last" at his inaugural ball.



Some would even contend that the performer, who was given the name Beyoncé Giselle Knowles on September 4, 1981, has "Run the World" since she first gained notoriety as the lead vocalist of Destiny's Child, the ultimate "Survivor" girl group of the 1990s.



Beyonce married Jay-Z in 2008. She was born Beyoncé Giselle Knowles. Her role as the principal voice in "Run the World" propelled her to popularity.



Look at her murdering in a seductive dress with cutouts that highlight her contours. People refused to play or download leaked songs without Beyonce's consent, demonstrating the extent of her fandom.

The singer looked stunning in a pair of tight red leather pants and a matching turtleneck while wearing an all-red ensemble.

Perhaps second only to renowned gilded glamour specialist Maison Schiaparelli, Queen B is one of the few celebrities who can carry off a black ensemble with gold overtones for a Vogue magazine cover photo.



Beyonce maintained her trend of dressing like a Renaissance painting by donning an all-grey ensemble with mirrorwork and a dramatic hairdo with several braids.



Beyonce resumed her streak of amazing clothes for a Vogue magazine shoot by drawing inspiration from an 80s-inspired, disco-themed ensemble. She stood out because to her show-stealing headgear and thigh-high heels.



