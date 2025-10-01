Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are reportedly expecting their second child. While the couple hasn’t confirmed the news, social media is buzzing with speculation following reports of Sonam being in her second trimester.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is reportedly expecting her second child with husband and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, as per a recent report by Pinkvilla. The couple, who welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022, has not officially confirmed the news yet.

A source quoted in the report stated, “Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families.” However, neither Sonam nor any member of the Kapoor or Ahuja family has made a public announcement so far.

Social Media Buzz and Fan Reactions

Despite no confirmation, the speculation has sparked widespread buzz across social media. Fans and entertainment portals are closely monitoring Sonam’s recent appearances and posts, hoping for hints or a soft confirmation. Her absence from recent high-profile events has only fueled curiosity.

Sonam and Anand’s Family Journey So Far

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 in a lavish Sikh ceremony in Mumbai. In August 2022, the couple announced the birth of their first child, Vayu, with a heartfelt Instagram post that received immense love and blessings from fans and Bollywood colleagues alike.

What’s Next for Sonam Kapoor Professionally?

On the work front, the 40-year-old actress is known for memorable performances in Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Sanju, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. After a six-year break, she returned in 2023 with the thriller Blind. She is also reportedly attached to the upcoming film Battle for Bittora, based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel.