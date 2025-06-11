(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Shilpa Shetty's luxurious Mumbai home
Get a sneak peek into Shilpa Shetty's luxurious Mumbai bungalow. From the yoga space to the royal kitchen and beautiful garden, everything is special
| Published : Jun 11 2025, 04:59 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty lives in a luxury bungalow in Mumbai. It looks quite beautiful. This photo shows Shilpa's drawing room.
Image Credit : Social Media
Shilpa's bedroom is also quite luxurious. She designed the interior herself, using brown and off-white colors.
Image Credit : Social Media
Shilpa loves yoga. She has a dedicated exercise space in her bungalow.
Image Credit : Social Media
Shilpa's kitchen is also quite royal. It has marble-finish flooring and a beautiful interior.
Image Credit : Social Media
Shilpa's house also has a large garden. She has planted her favorite fruits and flowers there.
Image Credit : Social Media
Shilpa Shetty has a dedicated space for a temple in her home. She prays there with her family.
