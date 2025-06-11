- Home
Several top actresses, including Shilpa Shetty and Aishwarya Rai, have turned down films with Akshay Kumar due to scheduling conflicts, creative issues, or personal preferences. Here's why.
| Published : Jun 11 2025, 03:20 PM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Shilpa Shetty
Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were once in a relationship. However, after their sudden breakup, Shilpa reportedly chose not to work with him in future projects, citing personal reasons and emotional discomfort.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon is also on this list. She also never worked with Akshay Kumar after their breakup.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai was reportedly approached for the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa but turned it down, and the role eventually went to Vidya Balan.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut refused to work in Akshay Kumar's films like 'Airlift' and 'Rustom'.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Disha Patani
Akshay Kumar's superhit film 'Mission Mangal' was offered to Disha Patani, but she rejected it.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif was offered Akshay Kumar's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', but she refused to work in it.
