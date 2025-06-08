Bollywood's fitness queen, Shilpa Shetty, is renowned worldwide for her beauty, slim figure, and fit physique. People admire her beauty and follow her fitness routine. Every girl desires a slim and fit body like Shilpa's. On her birthday, we reveal her fitness secrets, helping you achieve your dream of a slim body like hers.

Shilpa's Special Connection with Yoga

Shilpa Shetty's yoga journey began when she suffered from neck pain. On a physiotherapist's advice, she started practicing yoga, and it became an integral part of her life. She regularly practices Ashtanga Yoga and has released three yoga CDs/DVDs demonstrating the correct way to perform asanas and pranayama.

Shilpa Shetty's 9 Favorite Yoga Poses

(For fitness, weight loss, and mental peace)

Incorporate these into your daily routine:

Makarasana – Calms and balances the nervous system

Padahastasana – Improves digestion

Dhanurasana – Relieves menstrual cramps

Bhujangasana – Boosts metabolism

Uttanapadasana – Improves blood circulation

Virabhadrasana – Increases stamina and strength

Vrksasana – Enhances balance and stability

Vyaghrasana – Strengthens hip and back muscles

Naukasana – Reduces belly fat and tones the lower body

Shilpa's Morning Routine

Upon waking up, she takes:

Lemon water

Green tea with honey

This helps boost metabolism and detoxifies the body.

What does Shilpa eat for breakfast?

Broken wheat upma (rich in fiber)

Low-fat milk

Idli

Paneer bhurji toast

This breakfast provides energy for the day without causing weight gain.

What's her lunchtime diet like?

Clear vegetable soup

Then a small portion of green vegetables and salad

Roasted vegetables with brown or red rice

Sometimes multigrain roti, low-fat yogurt, lentils, and vegetables

A balanced diet including fiber, protein, and healthy fats.

What does she eat for evening snacks?

Roasted makhana in ghee

Air-popped popcorn

Green tea

Along with some fruits and dry fruits

These snacks provide energy without weight gain.

What's Shilpa's Dinner like?

She believes in eating light and early.

Includes:

Thin soup

1 roti

A small portion of vegetables

A light dinner aids digestion and weight management.