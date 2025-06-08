Discover Shilpa Shetty's fitness secrets! From yoga to diet, learn how to achieve a slim and fit body like hers. Special insights on her birthday.
Bollywood's fitness queen, Shilpa Shetty, is renowned worldwide for her beauty, slim figure, and fit physique. People admire her beauty and follow her fitness routine. Every girl desires a slim and fit body like Shilpa's. On her birthday, we reveal her fitness secrets, helping you achieve your dream of a slim body like hers.
Shilpa's Special Connection with Yoga
Shilpa Shetty's yoga journey began when she suffered from neck pain. On a physiotherapist's advice, she started practicing yoga, and it became an integral part of her life. She regularly practices Ashtanga Yoga and has released three yoga CDs/DVDs demonstrating the correct way to perform asanas and pranayama.
Shilpa Shetty's 9 Favorite Yoga Poses
(For fitness, weight loss, and mental peace)
Incorporate these into your daily routine:
- Makarasana – Calms and balances the nervous system
- Padahastasana – Improves digestion
- Dhanurasana – Relieves menstrual cramps
- Bhujangasana – Boosts metabolism
- Uttanapadasana – Improves blood circulation
- Virabhadrasana – Increases stamina and strength
- Vrksasana – Enhances balance and stability
- Vyaghrasana – Strengthens hip and back muscles
- Naukasana – Reduces belly fat and tones the lower body
Shilpa's Morning Routine
Upon waking up, she takes:
- Lemon water
- Green tea with honey
- This helps boost metabolism and detoxifies the body.
- What does Shilpa eat for breakfast?
- Broken wheat upma (rich in fiber)
- Low-fat milk
- Idli
- Paneer bhurji toast
This breakfast provides energy for the day without causing weight gain.
What's her lunchtime diet like?
- Clear vegetable soup
- Then a small portion of green vegetables and salad
- Roasted vegetables with brown or red rice
- Sometimes multigrain roti, low-fat yogurt, lentils, and vegetables
- A balanced diet including fiber, protein, and healthy fats.
What does she eat for evening snacks?
- Roasted makhana in ghee
- Air-popped popcorn
- Green tea
- Along with some fruits and dry fruits
- These snacks provide energy without weight gain.
What's Shilpa's Dinner like?
She believes in eating light and early.
Includes:
- Thin soup
- 1 roti
- A small portion of vegetables
A light dinner aids digestion and weight management.