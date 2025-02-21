PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill's monokini photoshoot goes viral: Actress gets trolled for her latest Instagram post

Shehnaaz Gill's Sydney beach photoshoot has stirred up social media. The photos with open shorts have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some praising and others criticizing.

Shehnaaz Gill recently did a photoshoot, and the photos are going viral on social media. In these photos, Shehnaaz is seen running along the beach with her shorts unbuttoned. People are expressing their anger at her photos.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently vacationing in Sydney. During this time, she had a photoshoot on Australia's Bondi Beach. She has shared photos of the shoot on Instagram.

People are getting angry after seeing Shehnaaz Gill's photos. One wrote - Now she has also resorted to shamelessness. Another wrote - This was not expected from you.

One person wrote on Shehnaaz Gill's photos - Looks like she forgot to button up. Another wrote - She has come to her senses, she has shown her reality.

After seeing Shehnaaz Gill's photos, one wrote - Maybe I will unfollow you from today because I did not expect this from you, I have been supporting you since BB time but after seeing this I may not support you. One said - This is not culture.

However, many have also praised Shehnaaz Gill's photoshoot. Some called her smile cute and some liked her style. Similarly, many commented by making a heart emoji.

Let us tell you that Shehnaaz Gill got recognition from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss. In this show, Salman named Shehnaaz as Katrina Kaif of Punjab.

